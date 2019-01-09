In the wake of his Ferrari ousting, Maurizio Arrivabene looks set to step into the world of football.

Already last October, the Italian denied he was about to leave formula one and accept a role at Juventus, the Italian football club connected to the Ferrari-linked Agnelli family.

"I’ve been a member of the board of directors for years, before taking on this role at Ferrari," he insisted at the Japanese grand prix.

Now, with Mattia Binotto taking over as Ferrari team principal, the Juventus rumours are back.

Corriere dello Sport says Arrivabene is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, regarding a "full time" role with the Serie A squad.

The newspaper said Arrivabene is a candidate to take over from Giuseppe Marotta, who vacated the Juventus CEO post last October.