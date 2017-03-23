Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes ’interested’ in Vettel - Marko

2017 will be a decisive year for him


23 March 2017 - 08h50, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel will be on Mercedes’ list when the great German team comes to thinking about the 2017 driver lineup.

That is the view of Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko, who brought the German driver into F1 and guided him to four world championships.

Vettel subsequently switched to Ferrari, but although hopes are high for 2017, the great Italian team’s results have not been up to scratch until now.

"Vettel is one of the best and the smartest in the field," 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve told Germany’s Auto Bild.

"But 2017 will be a decisive year for him."

However, some think Vettel was actually equalled or even bettered on a personal level in 2016 by his teammate, Kimi Raikkonen.

"Frankly, Sebastian’s results from 2016 did not reflect his class," former boss Marko insisted. "There were some races where he would have done much better if he just wasn’t unlucky.

"Now, he will definitely try to be successful and in the end decide what will be the best for him personally," he added.

Marko thinks Mercedes signing Valtteri Bottas only for 2017, amid the expiring contracts of Vettel and Fernando Alonso, will have been no coincidence.

"Mercedes will be interested in them for 2018," he agrees.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1