Tips for selling your car online

By 9 November 2024 - 14:33





Last year, the average age of a car in Germany way 10 years. That’s a record high, and represents an increase of more than 20 percent since 2014. A similar pattern is being seen across Europe, and with cars now having an average lifespan of 18 years, there is a buoyant market out there for anyone wanting to sell a used car, regardless of its age.

Historically, selling a car was something most people dreaded. From deciding on a price to choosing where to advertise to dealing with potential viewings, it was one pain point after another. With today’s online tools, there are even more ways of selling a car. And with the right approach, they can make the whole process quicker, easier and more profitable.

Choosing the right car selling platform

There are dozens of tools and platforms to help sell your car, so take time to choose the right one for you. Make use of sites that offer car selling tips and guidance as well as a mechanism for selling. For example, Homecar24 is a popular German blog with a wealth of expert information to help you get the best price when selling your car.

The handy thing about this sort of resource is that you will find answers to both commonplace and more unusual questions. For example, the pros and cons of selling privately or to a dealer is something almost everyone will want to know about. But you might also have some unusual set of circumstances such as a car that has had significant accident damage repaired, an unusual classic car or an inherited car that is registered to a deceased relative. You can be sure someone else has had the same experience and this kind of blog is a mine of information.

Selling directly through an online platform

There are numerous car buying sites that will give you an instant offer for your car. These eliminate the hassle factor and save you from advertising then arranging viewings and negotiating. However, take care. Some of the big platforms you see advertised on TV provide an estimated value, then you have to drive the car to their location. Typically, the agent will then find reasons to reduce the offer, hoping you will accept it rather than return home with your car and find yourself back to square one.

However, some platforms have a mechanism that works well for both buyer and seller. On the German platform mentioned earlier, for example, you receive your offer after a few hours, not instantly. This is because after uploading your vehicle details, a genuine auction takes place behind the scenes among the car dealers who have registered with the platform. Provided you have been honest in your description, the bids are binding, so you know that the offer you receive is genuine.

Selling with an online ad

Of course, car dealers need to make a living. If you want to get as much money as possible when you sell your car, you will need to eliminate the intermediary and sell directly to a private buyer. Platforms like eBay and Facebook Marketplace attract millions of visitors, so have certainly made it easier to reach potential buyers than it was in the pre-internet days. For example, 62 million people use eBay each month.

That, however, is where the good news ends. You still need to upload your photos, write a lengthy description, decide on an asking price, answer questions, arrange viewings and test drives and negotiate a deal. Then there are all the dreamers, no-shows and other inconveniences. The whole process can take weeks and there is no guarantee that you will achieve a better selling price than you might have been offered in hours with a car selling platform.

Ultimately, selling cars is a specialist skill that is best left to the professionals. Fortunately, with the reputable car selling platforms that are around today, the general car owning public can sit back and do exactly that.