Zandvoort admits Pirelli ’worried’ about banked corner

Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers has defended the decision to install steep banking on a corner at Zandvoort ahead of the 2020 race.

The banking, which is currently being installed, will be steeper even than the banking at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Given the Michelin chaos at the 2005 US GP, it is therefore obvious that Pirelli is nervous about the development.

"The fact that Pirelli is worried really only means that they have to do extra work, and that’s exactly what will make Zandvoort unique," Lammers told F1Maximaal.

He also told Sporza news agency: "There is no circuit in the world that has banked corners like that.

"I expect that the top drivers are already thinking about what lines they can take."