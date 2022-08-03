Zanardi involved in house fire in Italy

By GMM 3 August 2022 - 17:10





Alex Zanardi’s bad luck has continued to chase the former Formula 1 and Indycar driver into 2022.

Two years ago, the now 55-year-old - who lost both legs in an horrific 2001 Indy crash - sustained head and facial injuries in a serious hand-cycling accident in Italy.

Now, Italian media report that Italian Zanardi is in a clinic in Vicenza after his villa in Noventa Padovana, in the north of the country, caught fire.

The reports say the fire was caused by a defect with the solar panel system, with the German news agency SID claiming "machines on which Zanardi depends were damaged".