3 August 2022
Zanardi involved in house fire in Italy
"Machines on which Zanardi depends were damaged"
Search
Alex Zanardi’s bad luck has continued to chase the former Formula 1 and Indycar driver into 2022.
Two years ago, the now 55-year-old - who lost both legs in an horrific 2001 Indy crash - sustained head and facial injuries in a serious hand-cycling accident in Italy.
Now, Italian media report that Italian Zanardi is in a clinic in Vicenza after his villa in Noventa Padovana, in the north of the country, caught fire.
The reports say the fire was caused by a defect with the solar panel system, with the German news agency SID claiming "machines on which Zanardi depends were damaged".
Formula 1 news
3 August 2022
Zanardi involved in house fire in Italy
3 August 2022
Former boss says Binotto must end turmoil
3 August 2022
Alex Albon to remain with Williams F1 in 2023 and beyond
3 August 2022