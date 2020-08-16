Wolff to withdraw as F1 team ’mediator’

Toto Wolff says he may no longer volunteer to act as a "mediator" between rival Formula 1 teams in future.

Earlier in Barcelona, the Austrian admitted that some of his activities beyond his role as Mercedes team boss "p**ses some people off".

His comments followed reports that Wolff was getting involved in talks between teams amid the ’pink Mercedes’ protest and impending appeal affair.

"I didn’t know he was nominated as mediator," McLaren boss Zak Brown said in Barcelona.

"But Toto has a tremendous amount of experience and relationships and knowledge in the sport."

When asked about his supposed role as ’mediator’, Wolff responded: "Good question. I will tell you what happened.

"Zak Brown called me and asked if I could come to the meeting between Williams, Renault and McLaren. I agreed, but I don’t think I played any kind of mediating role.

"It was just a frank conversation where we discussed the situation, the possible consequences for the teams, and I shared my opinion in general - nothing more.

"But my participation caused such a reaction that in the future I will probably refrain from doing that," he added.