Wolff to remain Mercedes team boss in 2021
"I think the next two years could be an interesting situation"
Toto Wolff has announced that he will remain Mercedes team principal in 2021.
For months, the 48-year-old Austrian has been hinting at a new, more ’hands off’ overseeing role for the future, which may explain why Lewis Hamilton is yet to commit to a new deal beyond 2020.
But Wolff has now told the Austrian broadcaster ORF: "I think I’ll stay for one more year or so."
When asked if that means he will still be team boss in 2021, he clarified: "Yes, exactly."
Then, from 2022 and beyond, the full effect of the new budget cap will be in force as Formula 1 moves to its entirely new set of technical regulations.
"I think the next two years could be an interesting situation so as long as I enjoy it, I want to keep doing what I do," Wolff explained.
"I know that little by little I will have to appoint and train my replacement and he could work alongside me with that next year," he added.
