Wolff slams Ferrari over Concorde comments

Toto Wolff has slammed Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto for making "ridiculous" comments in Hungary about the new Concorde Agreement.

The sport’s new commercial deal, set to begin in 2021 and run for five years, was held up by the corona crisis and Formula 1 shutdown.

But team boss Binotto says Ferrari is now ready to sign.

"I think we are happy because we know that Formula 1 has understood the importance of the role of Ferrari within F1," he said. "And for us that was key.

"I think it’s important also for the small teams, as looking ahead with clarity is important. We are somehow ready to sign," added Binotto.

McLaren supremo Zak Brown also said the Woking team is "ready to sign this new agreement imminently".

But according to France’s L’Equipe, Mercedes team boss Wolff blasted those comments as "ridiculous".

"I don’t know why some of the teams are making these ridiculous comments about being ready to sign while others are not," he said.

"By making such statements in public, everyone is laughing at them. Negotiations should be held behind closed doors without live commentary."

Wolff said he remains in talks with Liberty Media because Mercedes wants to stay in Formula 1, but there are some details of the proposed agreement "that bother us a little".

"But it’s nothing that cannot be resolved," he added.