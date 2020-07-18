Wolff ponders becoming Vettel’s manager

Toto Wolff thinks he would "get along very well" if he were to become Sebastian Vettel’s new manager.

Although Mercedes team boss, Wolff has also dabbled in the world of driver management, including his former promotion of Valtteri Bottas and now with Esteban Ocon.

Now, DPA news agency quotes Wolff as pondering supporting Ferrari refugee Vettel’s next move.

The quadruple world champion famously has no manager, but mere months after Wolff bought into the new Aston Martin project, Vettel is suddenly a favourite to race for the team in 2021.

"If I was Sebastian’s manager, we would certainly get along very well," Wolff said.

"But I’m not sure that I would do him any good. I am also not sure that the teams in question would be so happy to talk to me," he added.

Vettel told Sky Italia in Hungary that it is currently "50-50" as to whether he stays in Formula 1 beyond the end of the season.

"Either I stay in F1 or I do not," said the German.

"Right now I don’t have a contract to sign, nor am I close to signing anything. It will not happen in the next few days."

Also in Hungary, Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer admitted that both Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll have contracts for 2021, but added: "Watch this space, we’ll see where we go.

"But our intention is never to not honour our contracts."

Jack Plooj, a commentator for Ziggo Sport, reports from Budapest: "Rumours are growing louder that Racing Point are discussing terminating with Lance Stroll and finding another team for him.

"The question is whether Lawrence Stroll will be a real businessman and kick his own son out of the team, but I believe this could really happen," he added.