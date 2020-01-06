Wolff not going to Ferrari - Briatore

Flavio Briatore has scoffed at speculation that Toto Wolff could be set to switch to Ferrari.

Amid speculation Lewis Hamilton could be eyeing the move to Maranello for 2021, also rumoured is that his current Mercedes boss might join him in red.

"Toto Wolff at Ferrari in 2021? He is a shareholder at Mercedes so it makes no sense to become an employee of another team," Briatore, the former Renault boss, told Rai radio.

"I had dinner with Toto the other night and he’s staying there. It would also not be the solution to their (Ferrari’s) problems," he added.

"Ferrari needs a leader but what is really important is the car.

"Look at Renault. They gave a boat load of money to Ricciardo, but it would have been better to invest it in the car. Ferrari needs a car within half a tenth of Mercedes, and only then can the driver make the difference," Briatore added.