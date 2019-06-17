Williams denies supplying better car to Russell

Claire Williams has denied the struggling British team is not giving Robert Kubica equal equipment in 2019.

Kubica, dead last in almost every session this season, has hinted numerous times that he thinks teammate George Russell is driving a fundamentally different car.

The Pole was half a second from Russell in Paul Ricard qualifying.

"If you don’t look at the time, the feeling was ok," he said. "Not enough to get closer to George, but other than that it was ok."

Boss Claire Williams, though, rejected the idea of favouritism amid the team’s horrible 2019 season.

"Both cars are difficult to drive, but different drivers have different driving styles," she told Poland’s Eleven Sports.

"I can assure you that George and Robert have the same cars for each race and that’s how it has been since the beginning of the season. Why would we discriminate against one of our drivers?"