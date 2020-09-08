Williams appoints Simon Roberts as acting team principal

Williams Racing is pleased to announce that Simon Roberts will become Acting Team Principal during this transitional time period, following the announcement of Claire Williams stepping down as Deputy Team Principal.

Simon joined the team earlier this year as Managing Director of Formula One where he has responsibility for the F1 Technical, Operations and Planning functions.

Following over a decade working within the Automotive Industry, Simon began his career in Formula One® in late 2003, joining McLaren Racing as Operations Director and General Manager. Simon was seconded to Force India Formula One for the 2009 season and as Chief Operating Officer, had responsibility for all team operations from concept through to the track. In 2010 Simon returned to McLaren as Operations Director and a member of their Executive team. He was appointed Chief Operations Officer in 2017, with responsibility for engineering and factory operations.

Simon Roberts, Acting Team Principal of Williams Racing said: “I am delighted to be announced as Acting Team Principal for Williams during this transitional period. It is an exciting time ahead for the team, a new era for Williams and one that I am excited to be playing a part in. I look forward to the challenge ahead as we look to take the team back to the front of the grid.”