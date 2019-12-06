Webber tips Hamilton to pip young rivals in 2020

Mark Webber does not think the Ferrari or Red Bull-Honda drivers can beat Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to the 2020 title.

Most pundits, including the former 9-time grand prix winner Webber, believe next year will be hotly contested between all three top teams.

"Provided Leclerc and Vettel can score points at least regularly, I think Ferrari looks good for the constructors’ championship," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"But I still think that over the whole season, Lewis will still show his superiority in the drivers’ championship."

Webber is nonetheless full of praise for Hamilton’s rivals - especially Max Verstappen.

"We don’t even have to talk about Verstappen anymore," the Australian said. "He is now an established name and is on fire!

"I’m looking forward to seeing if Hamilton can match the seven titles of Michael Schumacher while he has to deal with Leclerc and Verstappen," Webber, 43, added.