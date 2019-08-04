12 August 2019
W Series champion wants ’more’ from Williams
"I know what I want to achieve"
The first champion of the new all-female single seater category W Series hopes the title will move her closer to Formula 1.
Jamie Chadwick, a 21-year-old from Britain, was already a Williams development driver.
"I know what I want to achieve," she said.
"I’m doing simulator work with Williams, and I’ll be at Monza with them next month. I hope I can now lean on them for something more," Chadwick told the Telegraph.
Chadwick won $500,000 for winning the inaugural W Series, a category with the support of David Coulthard and Adrian Newey that uses identical Formula 3 chassis.
