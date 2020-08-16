Vettel to sign Aston Martin deal at Spa - report

Sebastian Vettel will sign a multi-year contract at the next race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Citing sources, Kronen Zeitung newspaper claims that despite the most recent speculation to the contrary, the German will be an Aston Martin driver from 2021.

However, speculation continues to swirl around the more immediate future of the struggling Ferrari driver.

Vettel is notably struggling not only to drive his 2020 car, but his relationship with the Maranello team has also clearly failed.

During qualifying, and despite at least 20 messages from his engineer, the quadruple world champion said nothing at all on the radio in Barcelona.

It has sparked speculation that Kimi Raikkonen or Nico Hulkenberg are being lined up to immediately replace the 33-year-old.

"No, absolutely not," Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"Regardless of the choices we have made about the future, he is part of the Ferrari family and we trust him as a driver and as a person.

"That’s why we would never make such a decision."

Ferrari changed Vettel’s chassis after Silverstone, but there have even been claims that the Italian team is deliberately sabotaging him in order to make Charles Leclerc look better.

"My answer to that is very simple: that is completely wrong," Binotto insisted.

"First of all, we need Sebastian and his talent. We need him for our success. So exactly the opposite is the case," said the Italian.

"We are helping him wherever we can. We stand by Sebastian, just as he stands by Ferrari and our whole team. Together, we will try to find out what’s going on with his performance at the moment."