1 February 2021
Vettel to have ’usual hair’ in Bahrain
"Vettel decided to have a short cut"
Search
Sebastian Vettel should be back to his "usual longer hair" by the start of the season in Bahrain.
That is the news from the German newspaper Bild, referring to the F1 world’s shock and amusement at recent footage of the quadruple world champion’s newly half-bald head.
Correspondents Jens Nagler and Silja Rulle claim that when Aston Martin filmed footage of him getting a seat fitting at Silverstone, 33-year-old Vettel "did not know that a camera was being pointed at him".
"During the winter break, Vettel decided to have a short cut because he normally makes no public appearances during this time," they explained.
"The plan was for the German to be seen with his usual longer hair at the first test and the start of the season in Bahrain."
Aston Martin F1 Team
1 February 2021
add_circle Stroll slams Aston Martin sale rumours
1 February 2021
add_circle Vettel had to leave Ferrari - Wolff
26 January 2021
add_circle Vettel plays down Red Bull-Aston Martin comparison
22 January 2021
add_circle Vettel spends first day at Aston Martin
More on Aston Martin F1 Team
Formula 1 news
1 February 2021
add_circle Kubica eyes LMP2 move for 2021
1 February 2021
add_circle ’Tokens’ won’t make big difference in 2021
1 February 2021
add_circle Aston Martin back in F1 for good?
1 February 2021
add_circle Vettel to have ’usual hair’ in Bahrain
1 February 2021