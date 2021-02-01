Vettel to have ’usual hair’ in Bahrain

Sebastian Vettel should be back to his "usual longer hair" by the start of the season in Bahrain.

That is the news from the German newspaper Bild, referring to the F1 world’s shock and amusement at recent footage of the quadruple world champion’s newly half-bald head.

Correspondents Jens Nagler and Silja Rulle claim that when Aston Martin filmed footage of him getting a seat fitting at Silverstone, 33-year-old Vettel "did not know that a camera was being pointed at him".

"During the winter break, Vettel decided to have a short cut because he normally makes no public appearances during this time," they explained.

"The plan was for the German to be seen with his usual longer hair at the first test and the start of the season in Bahrain."