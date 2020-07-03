Vettel: There was never an offer on the table

Sebastian Vettel has admitted he would like to drive for Mercedes in 2021.

The quadruple world champion made waves on Thursday by revealing that he never even received an offer to remain Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate next year.

"In the previous few months it had actually been clear to me that we want to continue together," Vettel told RTL ahead of the Austrian GP ’ghost race’.

"The call was a shock. I was surprised," he added.

The phone call came from team boss Mattia Binotto, who Vettel says simply told him he was no longer required by the Maranello team beyond this season.

"There was no sticking point," Vettel, who turns 33 on Friday, insisted.

"We never got into any discussions – there was never an offer on the table."

It has been reported that Vettel is in talks with Renault, Racing Point and even Mercedes, but when asked he said there are "not really" any negotiations.

"I’m motivated and willing to achieve more," he said. "To do so I need the right package and the right people around me. If the right opportunity should arise then it is quite clear."

He does not hide that his first choice would be Mercedes.

"The Mercedes is the best car in the field and, to a certain extent, a guarantee for every driver to be able to win," said Vettel, adding that a move to the German team is therefore "an option".

"But I don’t know what Mercedes’ plans are. I’m not in a hurry. Let’s see what the first races bring."