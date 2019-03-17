Vettel and Leclerc give Ferrari SF90 its track debut

The Ferrari SF90 has completed its first track outing, following on from last Friday’s launch. It took place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, when Ferrari carried out a filming day to gather footage for media purposes for itself and its partners.

Sebastian Vettel did the bulk of the running, with Charles Leclerc making his debut in the new Ferrari towards the end of the day. As per filming day regulations, the car completed no more than a hundred kilometres, running on demonstration-run tyres.

The SF90 will be back on track tomorrow, when the first of two official pre-season tests begins at the Spanish circuit. Sebastian Vettel will drive the first day, alternating with Charles Leclerc through to Thursday when the test ends. The second session, again in Barcelona, runs from 26 February to 1 March.