Verstappen slams ’BS’ Red Bull rumblings

20 October 2023





Max Verstappen has slammed rumours of a political power struggle at the otherwise dominant Red Bull team as "BS".

Team boss Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko have also played down the speculation suggesting they are clashing over how much influence they each wield over the energy drink company’s Formula 1 projects.

"I saw that from the outside people were trying to basically talk some BS, because I think the mood in the team is very good," world champion Verstappen said in Austin.

"Everyone knows exactly what their role is."

The Dutchman admitted there had been "sad times" at the team since founder Dietrich Mateschitz’s death exactly a year ago, but he says the Horner and Marko-led operation remains intact.

"Everyone that we have right now in the team is very important to that success that we’re having," said Verstappen. "So that’s why there are also no changes for the future."