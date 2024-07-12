Verstappen admits ’visibility problems’ since 2021
"I wasn’t just battling against Lewis, but also against blurry images"
Max Verstappen has revealed he has been grappling with "visibility problems" ever since his huge crash at Silverstone in 2021.
At the height of their ultra-intense world championship battle, a tap from Lewis Hamilton at immense speed sent the Red Bull driver spearing into the barriers.
Verstappen, now a triple world champion, was briefly hospitalised following the 51G sideways impact, and he now reveals: "Since the crash, I’ve been struggling with visibility problems."
The Dutchman told Red Bull’s German-language website that his visibility is now most affected "on undulating courses or those with lots of advertising boards along the side of the track.".
"In this race, I wasn’t just battling against Lewis, but also against blurry images," Verstappen said, recalling his win in Austin several months later.
"It was like driving a speedboat at 300kph. I’ve never said this before, but for a few laps it was so bad that I seriously considered turning the car off," he added.
"The only thing that helped was concentrating on my breathing while Lewis was breathing down my neck."
