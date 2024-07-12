Verstappen admits ’visibility problems’ since 2021

By GMM 12 July 2024 - 08:01





Max Verstappen has revealed he has been grappling with "visibility problems" ever since his huge crash at Silverstone in 2021.

At the height of their ultra-intense world championship battle, a tap from Lewis Hamilton at immense speed sent the Red Bull driver spearing into the barriers.

Verstappen, now a triple world champion, was briefly hospitalised following the 51G sideways impact, and he now reveals: "Since the crash, I’ve been struggling with visibility problems."

The Dutchman told Red Bull’s German-language website that his visibility is now most affected "on undulating courses or those with lots of advertising boards along the side of the track.".

"In this race, I wasn’t just battling against Lewis, but also against blurry images," Verstappen said, recalling his win in Austin several months later.

"It was like driving a speedboat at 300kph. I’ve never said this before, but for a few laps it was so bad that I seriously considered turning the car off," he added.

"The only thing that helped was concentrating on my breathing while Lewis was breathing down my neck."