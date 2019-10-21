Verstappen admits ’no chance’ against Ferrari power

Max Verstappen says he has "no chance" to be on pole in Mexico.
The Dutchman has won in Mexico for the last two years, but he is less confident for 2019.
"I personally have no idea how we’re going to do here," the Red Bull-Honda driver told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf in Mexico.
"I think we certainly have no chance against Ferrari in qualifying. Perhaps a little more in the race," he added.
Verstappen has been happy with Honda’s progress in 2019, but he also acknowledges that Renault was part of the winning package of the previous two years.
"With Honda, we still have to wait and see how competitive we are," said the 22-year-old in Mexico.
"You have to say that Renault was pretty good here with the engine. You also have to give credit where it’s due.
"If you look at how our car is doing this year, you have to say that it will be harder."
When asked what Honda can do to match Ferrari’s huge power advantage, Verstappen answered: "If we knew that, we would have done it already."
