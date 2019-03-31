Vandoorne not interested in McLaren progress

Stoffel Vandoorne says he did not follow the progress of his former F1 employer McLaren as the 2019 season started.

The Belgian driver was ousted by McLaren and now works for Mercedes, both as a simulator and Formula E driver.

"No, I didn’t," he told AS newspaper when asked if he watched how McLaren went in Melbourne two weeks ago.

"Now I work for Mercedes so I know it went very well for us."

Vandoorne said he is happy to be in Formula E.

"This is where I want to be, and where I want to have a strong future," he said.

"HWA will become Mercedes next year and I want to be part of it. That is my goal, to be a champion here."

Vandoorne said the level of driving in Formula E is very high.

"I think it’s impossible to say the name of a driver who does not deserve to be here," he said.

"In F1, of course there are very, very good drivers, but also there are some drivers that are, let’s say, less good," Vandoorne added.