Uralkali Haas F1 Team VF-21 livery unveiled

Uralkali, one of the world’s largest potash fertilizer producers and exporters, will become the title partner of Haas F1 Team in a multi-year agreement starting with the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Uralkali Haas F1 Team, as the team will now be known, has unveiled the livery of its new-look VF-21 race car to launch its partnership with Uralkali.

Images of the entry that will be driven by the team’s all-rookie lineup of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher were released across the team’s social media channels – the digital renderings of the VF-21 showcasing a new predominantly white livery with significant Uralkali branding. Haas Automation, the global CNC machine tool company founded by team owner Gene Haas, continues to adorn the sidepods with its prominent branding a familiar sight as the American outfit readies for its sixth season of Formula 1 competition.

The VF-21 will make its physical debut on Friday March 12 – the first day of pre-season testing hosted at the Bahrain International Circuit. Mazepin and Schumacher will be on-hand to present the car at 08:30 a.m. local time outside of the Uralkali Haas F1 Team garage. With pre-season testing limited to just three days ahead of the start of a planned 23-race schedule, Mazepin and Schumacher will both feature behind the wheel each day of testing in Bahrain.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Uralkali to Formula 1 as title partner to Haas F1 Team,” said Gene Haas, chairman of Uralkali Haas F1 Team. “We look forward to representing their brand throughout the season. It’s an exciting time for the team with Uralkali coming onboard and having Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher driving for us. It’s definitely a case of all change but I’m hoping that we get back to being in the mix for scoring some points at these races. It’s been a tough couple of seasons, but we’ve also got our eye on the bigger picture, in particular 2022 and the implementation of the new regulations.”

“I happily echo Mr. Haas’s comments, we are pleased to be partnered by Uralkali this season and beyond,” stated team principal Guenther Steiner. “We approach a new season with a new title partner and two new drivers, it’s going to be an exciting year head – hopefully exciting only in a good way though. We face a year of learning with the drivers while technically we look ahead to the future. It’s no secret that the VF-21 will not be developed as we focus our energies now on the 2022 car and, what we hope, will be a more level-playing field. We all know roughly where we expect to be this season in terms of the competition, but we must ensure we’re there to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves. But first we have to get the guys dialed in at testing. Time behind the wheel is short – so it’ll be a steep curve, but I’m personally looking forward to seeing their development as drivers and as team members within Uralkali Haas F1 Team.”

Pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit runs from March 12-14. The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship launches with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix March 28.