Tuscan GP 2020 - GP preview - Mercedes F1

Toto Wolff

Monza was a highly entertaining race; well done to Pierre, Carlos, Lance and their teams for well-deserved podiums and points. We clearly didn’t get the result we were hoping for, but we still managed to increase the gap to our direct competitors, so we can look back at the Italian Grand Prix and appreciate that it was a real victory for our sport.

The next stop takes us to the beautiful Tuscan countryside and I’m excited to see what the first new track this year holds for us. Mugello is a challenging high-speed circuit with absolutely no slow corners, which will be demanding on drivers and tyres. There are a number of new races this year and it’s all about trying to prepare for them as well as possible – the rate of learning and adaptability will be the key to opportunities on track.

The Tuscan Grand Prix will also be the 1000th F1 race for Ferrari, marking the long racing tradition of this great Italian brand. We will honour this achievement with a Mercedes-AMG Safety Car in Ferrari red – our nod to a racing history that brought us some of the greatest moments in Formula One. The men and women of Maranello have a proud history to celebrate and we’re paying respect to those celebrations this weekend.