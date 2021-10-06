Turkish GP 2021 - Red Bull preview

MAX VERSTAPPEN Q&A

This weekend we are celebrating what would have been Honda’s last home race in Japan, what will you miss most about the Japanese GP?

I really enjoy the Japanese Grand Prix so it’s a shame that we will miss it. I will miss the fans the most, it’s always a lot of fun seeing the fans in Japan as they are so passionate about Formula One. I also hope they like the new livery that we have on the car this weekend.

You’ll be racing in a unique livery and race suit this weekend, are you excited to see the car and does it feel special to race in a one off race livery?

It always feels special to race for Honda, even without the special livery. For us as a Team and for Honda to miss out on the Japanese GP is a shame, but it’s cool that we can do something in Turkey instead to celebrate. I’m excited to see the it and it’s really special to have the car look different for a race so I’m looking forward to that.

What are your happiest memories of racing with Honda?

My happiest memories with Honda are of course the wins, especially my first win with them, that was very emotional. Working together with Honda has been such a pleasure and they are super motivated every single race and they are super passionate in terms of delivering the best they can all the time. So it has been really enjoyable working with them.

Last year’s Turkish GP was one to forget, how are you feeling heading into this race weekend?

Last year’s Turkish GP was of course not the best weekend for us as a Team but I think it will be quite different circumstances this year, hopefully the tarmac will be a bit more grippy. I think it will be quite a new weekend in general for everyone, there will be a lot to learn so I’m looking forward to seeing how competitive we are there.

SERGIO PEREZ Q&A

You had a strong race in Russia, leading multiple laps, has that given you the confidence going into the final seven races?

I am very confident in this car, I think lately we have been showing good signs of pace, but I am conscious we must put it together to get the car where it deserves on the grid and then back into scoring those big points, to get us where we want to be in the Championship, come the end of the season.

You’ve been working hard at the factory with your Team since the Russian GP. How beneficial has that been?

Yes, we did a lot of work after Russia to analyse what went wrong and what went right and where we can look to improve. I have spent some more time on the sim ahead of Turkey too, so we have done some pretty intense homework for this weekend. I am looking forward to the last seven races now and I am sure our luck will turn, we are performing well on track but now we must show that with our results on a Sunday, I want to be back on the podium this weekend.

We would have been racing in Japan this weekend, what will you miss about the Japanese GP?

I am very sad to not be racing in Japan this weekend, it was going to be something very special to race there with a Honda engine but instead we will be aiming to deliver the fans watching back in Japan, a great result this weekend, in their honour.

This weekend we are celebrating what would have been Honda’s last home race in Japan. What is your experience of Honda so far?

I have been very impressed with Honda and I am very proud to be a part of such a historic brand. I love the Japanese culture and how the team at Honda work, the moment you speak to anyone there, they start working on your ideas straight away. They are an inspiring organisation to work alongside.