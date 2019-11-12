Toro Rosso retain Kvyat and Gasly for 2020

Scuderia Toro Rosso is pleased to confirm that Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat will be continuing with the team in 2020. Both drivers have proven their capabilities throughout the 2019 season, with Daniil scoring the team’s second podium in its history at the German Grand Prix, and Pierre’s strong performances beginning immediately upon his return to Toro Rosso. We are excited to hit the ground running in 2020 with our strong pairing, which will play an important role in our target to move further up the grid.

Franz Tost (Team Principal)

“I’m delighted to retain Pierre and Daniil for next season. Both drivers have shown really good performances this season and they have proven in their years in F1 to be very competitive, able to exploit the car’s potential and give valuable feedback to make improvements. This young but experienced duo, combined with hopefully a competitive car, will be the best factors to achieve a very successful season in 2020 and I’m looking forward to this extended cooperation."

Pierre Gasly

"I’m really happy to continue with the team for 2020 and I’m sure we have exciting challenges ahead of us. Toro Rosso has always given me the best chances to perform every season and I’m super motivated and dedicated to repaying them with the best results possible next year. Toro Rosso has been improving year after year and it’s great to be a part of the journey. I’m very excited to see what we can achieve together in 2020."

Daniil Kvyat

"It’s great to be confirmed with the team for 2020. I’m really happy because I feel very comfortable with everyone here, I know the team and they know me very well, so it’s easy to understand everyone’s needs. We’ve achieved great things together, like our podium this year in Germany, so I hope to deliver a very strong season again for this team next year. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue in Formula 1 and I will give it my all to show the best possible performances next year. I’m really looking forward to more exciting times together."