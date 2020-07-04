4 July 2020
’Three groups’ in 2020 hierarchy - Grosjean
"Two tenths up or down can make a big difference"
Search
The field of 2020 is split into three distinct groups in terms of pace, according to Haas driver Romain Grosjean.
On Friday, a full seven months after the last grand prix, a Formula 1 race weekend finally kicked off in Austria.
As expected, Mercedes has a clear lead and according to Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s deficit is "probably even worse than we expected".
Frenchman Grosjean gave an initial snapshot of what he thinks is the overall pecking order.
"There are three groups," he said.
"Mercedes is at the front with Red Bull and Racing Point. Then there’s Ferrari, Renault and McLaren. And we are in the last group with Alpha Tauri, Alfa Romeo and Williams," Grosjean added.
"It’s all pretty tight. Two tenths up or down can make a big difference."
Haas F1
3 July 2020
add_circle Haas will quit if team doesn’t improve - Magnussen
30 June 2020
add_circle Magnussen’s F1 career in peril - John Nielsen
29 June 2020
add_circle Austria 2020 - GP preview - Haas F1
24 June 2020
add_circle Back-to-back ghost races will give ’answers’ - Magnussen
More on Haas F1
Formula 1 news
4 July 2020
add_circle Spielberg, FP3: Mercedes set the pace in final practice in Austria
4 July 2020
add_circle Wolff denies Hamilton distracted by politics
4 July 2020
add_circle F1 sticking with ’corona era’ for now - Masi
4 July 2020
add_circle Wolff suggests Mercedes seat unlikely for Vettel
4 July 2020