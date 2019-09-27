1 October 2019
Team orders ’part of F1’ - Michael Masi
"Team tactics have been in Formula 1 for a very long time"
The FIA will not look into Ferrari’s controversial team orders of Sochi.
Fans and pundits were unhappy with the Italian team for ordering Sebastian Vettel aside for Charles Leclerc after they coordinated the ’slipstream’ at the start of the Russian GP.
Vettel did not comply, but some wondered if Ferrari was skating close to the limit in terms of the spirit of racing.
Team orders are no longer banned in F1, and when asked after the Sochi incident, race director Michael Masi said it is "characteristic of any team sport".
"I don’t know if I can speak on behalf of the FIA as a whole in this area, but team tactics have been in Formula 1 for a very long time," he added. "As long as I can remember."
