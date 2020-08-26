Belgian GP || August 30 || 15h10 (Local time)

Team boss says F1 ’still works’ for Gene Haas

"Otherwise he wouldn’t be doing it"

Search

By GMM

26 August 2020 - 12:29
Team boss says F1 ’still works’ for (...)

Formula 1 still "works" for Haas team owner Gene Haas.

That is the claim of Gunther Steiner, who runs the small American outfit that had been openly questioning its future on the grid beyond 2020.

However, like all the other existing teams, Haas has now signed the new 2021-2025 Concorde Agreement.

"I guess Gene looked at it and Formula 1 is still a very good tool for getting his brand name out in the world," Steiner said, referring to Gene Haas’ machine tool company Haas Automation.

"It works - otherwise he wouldn’t be doing it. He loves the sport as well," he added.

Steiner admitted that even with the incoming budget cap and better income distribution, F1 is still a "big financial commitment" for Haas.

But he also said that the 2022 rules should make it easier for even small teams to win.

"It’ll take a while until that happens but for Formula 1 it’s a big step in the right direction," said Steiner.

"Times change and I think Liberty did a great job in adapting to those times and making changes when it was needed."

keyboard_arrow_left

Belgium 2020 - GP preview - Mercedes

Haas F1

More on Haas F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less