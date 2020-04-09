Sundays ’really strange’ without F1 - Domenicali

For the sake of "morale" and the "economy", former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali hopes Formula 1 racing will return to the world soon.

"Sundays without F1 are really strange," the current Lamborghini CEO told L’Equipe.

So far in 2020, nine of the planned 22 grands prix have been either postponed or cancelled over the coronavirus crisis.

"I hope that racing and all sport in general can re-start soon," said the Italian.

"It’s not just about our morale, which must be lifted and entertained by these kinds of shows, but above all it is about our economy."

Domenicali also said he misses tracking the progress being made by Ferrari’s new young star, Charles Leclerc.

"He has learned patience at Ferrari and has developed quickly," he said.

"Every drop of his blood is branded Ferrari. As much as his Monegasque nationality is respected, many in Italy consider him to be an Italian."