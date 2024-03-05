Steiner not ready for new F1 team management role

By GMM 5 March 2024 - 15:24





Gunther Steiner insists he is in no rush to return to the world of Formula 1 team management.

The sacked Haas boss admits he fell out with team owner Gene Haas over the future development of the team.

"It was a relief," he told Bild newspaper. "I wasn’t even shocked when Gene told me.

"An ending like that often leads to taking a step forward and allowing for new perspectives. My perspective on Formula 1 has now changed because I don’t just look at one team."

58-year-old Steiner, whose popularity and profile soared in large part due to the Netflix series Drive To Survive, admits he is still getting job offers.

He has already taken up TV punditry roles with RTL (Germany) and Canal Plus (France).

"I get a lot of calls, especially from the media," said Steiner. "I make sure that I don’t say yes or no straight away. I would now like to take some time to think about what I actually want to do.

"It was an exception with RTL because I had to make a quick decision, but as the team was already in place, it was easy for me. But I wouldn’t want to accept offers from the motorsport world at the moment.

"I want to slow down a little, kind of like a sabbatical," Steiner revealed. "The last ten years have been crazy. My biggest focus right now is my family."

What he is ruling out is accepting a role in motorsport outside of Formula 1.

"No," he insisted. "I know Formula 1 best, otherwise I would have to start over again. But at the moment I’m not thinking about it."