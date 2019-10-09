Steiner meets Kubica sponsor in Poland

Gunther Steiner was in Warsaw this week, according to Polish public television TVP.

The report said the Haas boss was in the city to meet with a representative of Robert Kubica’s main sponsor PKN Orlen, a Polish oil company.

Kubica is leaving Williams at the end of the season, and Orlen is tipped to switch its allegiance to Haas.

A role as Haas’ test and reserve driver for Kubica may be part of that deal, although he is also keen to keep racing.

"A lot depends on the possibilities and what I will be doing as a basic thing next year," he said at Suzuka.

"Once it is clear what I will do mainly, what sporting programme I have, I will see if it can be combined with something or not."

Adam Burak, who is Orlen’s communications boss, confirmed that talks with "several Formula 1 teams" are still taking place.

Referring to Kubica, he said: "There is not a day when we do not see each other, talk with each other on the phone or correspond with representatives of several Formula 1 teams."