St Petersburg’s ’Igora Drive’ track now ready for F1

FIA Grade 1 "gives us the right to conduct Formula 1"

By GMM

13 November 2020 - 11:39
A circuit in St Petersburg appears to be ramping up its preparations for Formula 1.

In February, we reported that the Hermann Tilke-penned Igora Drive circuit could soon begin to annually alternate the Russian GP with current venue Sochi.

"When Igora Drive receives the status of a F1 circuit, it is possible to alternate with Sochi or even have two races in a season," said Sochi promoter Sergey Vorobyov.

Russian broadcaster Ren TV reported on Wednesday that the FIA inspected the St Petersburg venue and has now granted it full Grade 1 homologation.

"This highest category of license gives us the right to conduct any motorsport competition, including Formula 1," said Russian automobile federation president Viktor Kiryanov.

"This will significantly stimulate the development of sports in the country," he added.

