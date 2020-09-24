24 September 2020
Speed of Imola ticket sales ’exciting’
"The fans can’t wait to return to the stands"
The first offering of the 13,147 tickets for November’s F1 race at Imola quickly sold out.
It is the latest piece of good news as Formula 1 begins to put the ’corona crisis’ in the past and welcomes limited spectators back to the circuits.
"The numbers for the start of the pre-sale are an exciting signal," said Imola promoter Uberto Selvatico Estense.
"It demonstrates how the fans, reassured by the audience management system already tested in Misano and Mugello with very positive safety results, can’t wait to return to the stands at Imola," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Social distancing and anti-covid regulations will obviously have to be respected, but the signal is really encouraging," he added.
