Spanish GP || August 16 || 15h10 (Local time)

Spain, FP3: Hamilton tops FP3 as Ocon crashes

Bottas 2nd, Verstappen 3rd

By Olivier Ferret

15 August 2020 - 13:04
Lewis Hamilton edged Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 1500ths of a second to claim top spot in final practice for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull.

There was later drama in the session, however, when Esteban Ocon crashed out at Turn 3. The Renault driver was on an out lap when he was overtaken by Kevin Magnussen on the approach to the corner. However, the Haas driver then suddenly seemed to slow and change position on track. Ocon hit the brakes and swerved off track into the wall. The red flags were immediately shown and with a little under two minutes left on the clock the session was not restarted.

In the first half of the session Bottas led the way on soft tyres with a lap of 1:17.791, with Hamilton in second place on mediums. Verstappen was in third, also on softs.

With a little over 20 minutes to go the field made the move towards qualifying sessions and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz split the Mercedes cars with a time of 1:18.046.

Bottas then took the track and he briefly moved back to the top of the order with a six tenths of a second improvement over his earlier time. Hamilton was quickly back in action, however, and he promptly set a time of 1:17.222 to move 0.151 ahead of the Finn.

Verstappen then went out and on the first flyer of his run took third place with a lap of 1:17.737 that lefty him half a second off Hamilton. Sainz’s lap at the start of the quali simulations was good enough for fourth place ahead of Sergio Pérez in the Racing Point. The Mexican finished ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, wjho was just under a second off Hamilton’s pace.

Pierre Gasly took seventh place for AlphaTauri ahead of Lance Stroll in the second Racing Point and the second Red Bull of Alexander Albon. The top 10 was completed by Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:17.222 12
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:17.373 13
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:17.737 10
04 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:18.046 18
05 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:18.096 16
06 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:18.193 15
07 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:18.211 13
08 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:18.309 16
09 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:18.371 13
10 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:18.384 12
11 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:18.602 18
12 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:18.707 15
13 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:18.710 14
14 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:18.721 11
15 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:18.803 23
16 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:18.852 15
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:18.940 15
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:19.175 13
19 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:19.297 16
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:19.764 16
