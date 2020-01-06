Sirotkin admits F1 return ’unlikely’

Former Williams driver Sergey Sirotkin has admitted that he is "very unlikely" to ever race again in Formula 1.

The Russian lost his race seat at the end of 2018, and last year served as the reserve driver at both Renault-powered teams, Renault and McLaren.

Sirotkin admits 2019 was difficult for him.

"This year taught me to love your job. It is in the years when you do not have the opportunity to race that you really understand that this is your calling," he said.

"Given the circumstances, last year I sometimes started to lose that feeling. So I needed to move away from everything and come back with new thoughts."

It is not clear what the 24-year-old will do in 2020, but he admits that returning to the grid is unlikely.

"I would love to come back," he said. "But I’m not talking about Formula 1.

"We understand that this is very difficult. I dream about it and still believe I have something to show, but objectively speaking, this is very unlikely.

"I definitely want to return to racing," Sirotkin revealed. "But I want it to be a new start, after which it would be possible to build a further career."