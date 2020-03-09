Sergio Sette Camara set for Red Bull reserve driver role

Sergio Sette Camara returns to the Red Bull family as Official Red Bull Test & Reserve Driver for the 2020 Formula One season. Sergio shares this role, which encompasses duties for sister teams Scuderia AlphaTauri and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, with long standing Reserve Driver Sebastian Buemi.

Sergio’s role will see him travel to races with both teams throughout the 2020 F1 season as well as assisting Red Bull’s existing Test & Reserve Driver, Sebastien Buemi, with simulator work. Sergio will also be on hand to support the ever increasing Running Show Car programme throughout the year.

The 21 year old Brazilian secured the necessary points to obtain an F1 super license after finishing fourth in last year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship, and now looks forward to starting his new Red Bull role at the Australian Grand Prix.