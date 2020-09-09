Sergio Perez to leave Racing Point F1 Team at the end of 2020

Sergio Perez is to leave the BWT Racing Point F1 Team at the end of the 2020 season, bringing an end to his seven-year association with the team from Silverstone.

In those seven seasons, Sergio helped the team achieve some memorable feats, including five podium finishes – most of them against the odds. Those strong results also helped the team – as Force India – achieve consecutive fourth-place finishes in the Constructors’ Championship in 2016 and 2017.

Everybody at Racing Point would like to thank Sergio for his hard work and dedication over the years, and wish him every success in the future.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal BWT Racing Point F1 Team

“Checo has been part of the Silverstone family for seven years and in that time has become one of the most complete drivers on the grid. Blisteringly quick on Saturday and Sunday, he’s established his reputation as a tenacious racer and together we have enjoyed some fantastic moments. If there was ever a sniff of a podium, Checo was ready to pounce, and those five podiums represent some of the finest days in the history of this team. Outside of the car, Checo is a true character and a good friend, and it’s been a pleasure working with him for such a long time. Although we will say goodbye at the end of the year, there are still nine races to go and plenty of opportunities for Checo to make some more special memories with this team.”

Sergio Perez

“It hurts a bit as I bet on the team during very rough times; we managed to overcome obstacles and I am very proud of saving the jobs of several of my teammates. I’ll keep the memories of the great moments lived together, the friendships and the satisfaction of always giving my all.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity given to me by Vijay Mallya, who believed in me in 2014 and allowed me to continue my F1 career with Force India. To the current administration, led by Lawrence Stroll, I wish nothing but the best in the future, specially with the upcoming Aston Martin project.

“I don’t have a plan B. My intention is to continue racing here, but that would depend on finding a project that motivates me to continue giving my 100 percent in each lap. I want to thank each one of you who have been with me throughout these 10 years. To my family, who has always been there to support me despite anything.

“To all the sponsors who believed in my project, to my staff, and mainly God, who blessed me with the opportunity to live this incredible adventure called F1. I hope I can give you some good news real soon, but for now, let’s enjoy together the next races. I carry you in my heart!”