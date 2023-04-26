Second qualifying will be ’more fun’ - Magnussen

By GMM 26 April 2023 - 11:58





Kevin Magnussen thinks Formula 1 drivers will have "more fun" with two qualifying sessions this weekend at Baku.

The F1 Commission met in Geneva on Tuesday where the teams voted unanimously to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali’s proposal to give the sprint race this weekend at Baku - and beyond - its own separate qualifying session.

The new qualifying will be called ’sprint shootout’, with drivers given 12 minutes in Q1, 10 minutes in Q2 and 8 minutes in Q3.

"I think two qualifying sessions is a good idea," Haas driver Kevin Magnussen reacted, "because it means that in the sprint it will be possible to push more.

"There will no longer be the risk that you’ll find yourself on the last rows of the grid on Sunday because something goes wrong in the sprint.

"With the new format, taking the risk is more justified which will benefit the entertainment side and I think the drivers will have more fun too."

The F1 Commission also voted to increase the number of allowed power units per season from three to four, with immediate effect.