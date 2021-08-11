Schumacher, Giovinazzi, set to stay put for 2022

Ferrari is in talks with Haas about keeping Mick Schumacher at the small American team for 2022.

There have been rumours suggesting the 22-year-old rookie, and son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, could be heading to another Ferrari-powered team for 2022 - Alfa Romeo.

But Haas boss Gunther Steiner has sounded confident about keeping the young German on board, and Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is now delivering a similar message.

"This year has been more difficult for the Ferrari driver academy, but we have to give the kids time to grow," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Mick Schumacher’s first season is about learning without pressure, and we are currently discussing with Haas to confirm him there."

Schumacher’s Alfa Romeo move could have been at the expense of another Ferrari junior, Antonio Giovinazzi.

But Binotto indicates that Ferrari is also still happy with the 27-year-old Italian.

"Giovinazzi remains our reserve driver - the first alternative to our (Ferrari) drivers," he said.

"He is showing growth every year and I hope that he can stay at Alfa because he deserves it."