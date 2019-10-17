Sainz’s father says McLaren ’delighted with him’

Carlos Sainz’s father says the McLaren driver has "the ability to win a world championship".

Sainz, 25, entered F1 with the Red Bull programme, but he also drove for Renault before switching to McLaren this year.

Now, he is the top ranked driver outside of the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull teams, while McLaren has also established itself as ’best of the rest’ behind the big three.

"Carlos is still a very young driver - he has just turned 25," Sainz’s father, the rallying legend Carlos Sainz, told Europa Press.

"I have always tried to be very objective about him and I think he has the ability to win a world championship.

"I wish he could be in a car to do that," he added.

However, Sainz senior also hailed McLaren’s clear progress in 2019.

"McLaren is working well," the 57-year-old said, "and has established itself as the fourth team.

"On a personal level, Carlos has also taken a very important step. He has matured, he is happy and the most important thing is that McLaren is delighted with him."

As for his recent claim that his son is almost ’invisible’ on Formula 1’s television broadcasts, Sainz said: "Surely if McLaren moves another step ahead, Carlos will be seen more on television."