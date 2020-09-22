Russia 2020 - GP preview - Racing Point

Lance Stroll

Q: What’s key to a perfect Russian Grand Prix lap?

LS: “It’s like all tracks in that you have to hit your markers exactly right and string the lap together. It’s key to exit the final corner correctly as it’s a long straight where you can lose a lot of time. The long Turn 3 is also important, even though it’s completely flat. Otherwise, it’s about keeping it clean and tidy.”

Q: Where’s the best place to overtake at Sochi?

LS: “Turn 2 is definitely the key overtaking spot. If a driver doesn’t get a clean exit from the final corner, they’re compromised on the long run to Turn 2. The DRS is also really powerful here, so it’s definitely the best place to make a move stick.”

Q: What are your expectations for the weekend?

LS: “We’ve shown over the first half of the season that we are competitive at all types of circuit, so I’m confident we’ll fight for good points. We’re improving a strong package with the latest updates, so that’s a boost for us all too.”

Sergio Perez

Q: You’ve had podium success at Sochi in the past, is it one of your favourite circuits now?

SP: “I really like Sochi; I have great memories here. It’s a good track and I like the challenge.”

Q: What’s key to being fast at Sochi?

SP: “Braking is really important here and you have to be very precise. There are a lot of right-angle corners there, which aren’t easy and can catch you out. So you have to make sure it’s clean and tidy across the lap because the concrete walls are never far away.”

Q: It’s now the second half of the season – what are your expectations?

SP: “I really think we can have a stronger second half of the season. I don’t think the luck has always been on my side in the races so far. It feels like there is more to come. Sochi is always somewhere where I’ve been strong and I think we can score good points this weekend.”