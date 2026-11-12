Russell hints at launch of junior academy

George Russell appears set to launch his own junior driver academy, joining a growing number of Formula 1 stars investing in the next generation of racing talent.

The Mercedes driver posted a teaser video on Instagram looking back at his karting childhood, ending with the date November 12 and the message "Stay tuned".

A new account called GR63 Academy was also linked to the post.

"Karting has been an incredibly big part of my life," Russell said in the video.

"I started karting properly when I was seven years old. I loved it from the very beginning."

The 28-year-old then hinted at the new project.

"Dreams don’t come true overnight. But with hard work, dedication, and the right opportunity, everyone has a chance.

"Now is the time to give something back to the sport that has given me so much."

Russell would join a growing number of F1 drivers developing talent outside their own racing careers.

Lando Norris recently launched his LN4 Fusion team, while Max Verstappen operates his own GT racing project. Fernando Alonso is also involved in young driver management, with Gabriel Bortoleto among his clients.