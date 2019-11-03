Ricciardo defends bumpy Austin circuit
"Ok, some sections are pretty uncomfortable, but..."
Daniel Ricciardo has defended the bumpy Austin circuit.
Multiple F1 drivers have railed against the bumps this weekend. Lewis Hamilton said he had to lie down with a severe headache on Friday, and Max Verstappen said he was worried about the health of his back.
Sergio Perez called it "unacceptable" and "dangerous" for a Formula 1 circuit.
But Renault’s Ricciardo is not so dramatic.
"Ok, some sections are pretty uncomfortable, but for me that’s part of the character of a race track," he said.
"Personally, I prefer bumps over perfectly smooth. This is not a video game.
"Everyone knows when they come here that it’s going to be rough, and I have no problem with that.
"For me, many of the new circuits are too perfect. And no one can tell me that we can’t race here. So far, I haven’t seen any cars fall apart."
