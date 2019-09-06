Italian GP || September 8 || 15h10 (Local time)

F1 - Italian GP 2019 - Qualifying

7 September 2019 - 16:16
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:20.126 1:19.553 1:19.307
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:20.272 1:19.464 1:19.346
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:20.156 1:20.018 1:19.354
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:20.378 1:19.715 1:19.457
05 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:20.374 1:19.833 1:19.839
06 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:20.155 1:20.275 1:20.049
07 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:20.413 1:20.202 1:20.455
08 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB15 1:20.382 1:20.021 -:—.---
09 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:20.643 1:20.498 -:—.---
10 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:20.634 1:20.515 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:20.723 1:20.5117
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:20.616 1:20.615
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:20.723 1:20.630
14 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:20.646 1:21.068
15 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:20.508 1:21.125
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:20.784
17 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:21.291
18 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:21.800
19 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 1:22.356
20 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 -:—.---

