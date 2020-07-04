4 July 2020
F1 - Austrian GP 2020 - Qualifying
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|01
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W11
|1:04.111
|1:03.015
|1:02.939
|02
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W11
|1:04.198
|1:03.096
|1:02.951
|03
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:04.024
|1:04.000
|1:03.477
|04
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:04.606
|1:03.819
|1:03.626
|05
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:04.661
|1:03.746
|1:03.868
|06
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:04.543
|1:03.860
|1:03.868
|07
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:04.500
|1:04.041
|1:03.923
|08
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:04.537
|1:03.971
|1:03.971
|09
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:04.309
|1:03.955
|1:04.029
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS20
|1:04.556
|1:04.023
|1:04.239
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:04.554
|1:04.206
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:04.603
|1:04.305
|13
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:05.031
|1:04.431
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault RS20
|1:04.933
|1:04.643
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:05.094
|1:04.691
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:05.164
|17
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:05.167
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:05.175
|19
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:05.224
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:05.757
