Austrian GP || July 5 || 15h10 (Local time)

F1 - Austrian GP 2020 - Qualifying

4 July 2020 - 16:06
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:04.111 1:03.015 1:02.939
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:04.198 1:03.096 1:02.951
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:04.024 1:04.000 1:03.477
04 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:04.606 1:03.819 1:03.626
05 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:04.661 1:03.746 1:03.868
06 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:04.543 1:03.860 1:03.868
07 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:04.500 1:04.041 1:03.923
08 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:04.537 1:03.971 1:03.971
09 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:04.309 1:03.955 1:04.029
10 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:04.556 1:04.023 1:04.239
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:04.554 1:04.206
12 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:04.603 1:04.305
13 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:05.031 1:04.431
14 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:04.933 1:04.643
15 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:05.094 1:04.691
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:05.164
17 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:05.167
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:05.175
19 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:05.224
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:05.757

