United States GP || November 3 || 13h10 (Local time)

Renault ousts aerodynamics boss

"We need to look for a bit stronger technical leadership"

Search

By GMM

2 November 2019 - 08:02
Renault ousts aerodynamics boss

Renault has ousted its aerodynamics boss.

The Enstone based team intended to close the gap to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull in 2019, but instead has actually fallen behind McLaren.

Renault is happy with the step it has taken with its engine this year, but Cyril Abiteboul admitted in Austin that the aerodynamics department needs improving.

"We need also to look for a bit stronger technical leadership and making the team stronger in that area where we were a bit lean," he said.

"Our aero department is a big department with very nice facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, so they need to know to deliver more."

Aerodynamics boss Peter Machin has therefore left Renault "with immediate effect".

He will be replaced by Dirk de Beer, who formerly worked at Enstone before switching to Ferrari and most recently Williams.

Renault also said a deputy aerodynamics boss "from another team" will start work at some time next year.

keyboard_arrow_left

FP1 & FP2 - US GP team quotes

Hulkenberg ’not right’ for Williams switch

keyboard_arrow_right

Renault F1

More on Renault F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less