Renault fast but ’Red Bull faster’ - Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg says Renault has a fight on its hands to stay fourth in 2019.

The German actually ended the Barcelona test with the fastest time overall, but he admits that doesn’t mean Renault is about to leapfrog the top three teams.

Hulkenberg’s new teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, has switched over the winter from Red Bull, and the pair admit that the energy drink team is still ahead.

"We know where Red Bull is faster, but we would like to know why," the German said.

As for what the gap to the top three teams is, Hulkenberg added: "I honestly am not bothered with that. First of all we have to go through our programme and optimise our car."

He admitted he is expecting a tough fight at the top of the midfield.

"It is very closely balanced," said Hulkenberg. "We are by no means comfortably fourth."

That, though, doesn’t mean he is not satisfied with Renault’s current situation.

"I feel good about the car," said Hulkenberg. "We have managed to recover the downforce that we should actually have lost with the new rules.

"The car actually feels like last year. Like someone pressed the copy-paste button."