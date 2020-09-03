Italian GP || September 6 || 15h10 (Local time)

Red Bull scraps plans for ’DAS’ copy

"DAS is finished for us"

Red Bull has scrapped plans to copy Mercedes’ ’DAS’ steering system.

Even though the innovative system has been banned for 2021, Red Bull considered designing its own version of the push-pull steering wheel.

"DAS is finished for us," Dr Helmut Marko now tells motorsport-magazin.com.

"On the one hand it is of course a question of weight. But by the time you have developed it to work perfectly, it might be the last race - and then it’s banned next year."

