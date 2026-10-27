Red Bull-Ford not ready for customer teams - Mekies

Red Bull says its new Ford-backed power unit program is not yet ready to supply customer teams, despite apparent interest from elsewhere on the grid.

Laurent Mekies said Red Bull Powertrains has attracted widespread attention after a stronger-than-expected first season under the complex new regulations.

"We have received a lot of unsolicited positive publicity regarding the performance of our engine," the Frenchman said.

"And that has naturally led to interest from many teams."

But the Red Bull team boss said there are no serious customer talks underway.

"Are we holding serious talks with anyone to supply engines to another team? No, we don’t feel we are ready for that," Mekies insisted.

He said the priority remains improving the power unit and its integration before expanding beyond Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

"There is certainly still plenty of work to do to improve the power unit, improve its integration into the car, and reach the level of the best competitors," added Mekies.

"So nothing will change in the coming year or thereabouts."

The comments come amid speculation linking Red Bull-Ford with Aston Martin if its difficult works Honda partnership fails to improve.

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack, however, dismissed the prospect of splitting with Honda.

"I can only say that we have a long-term partner, Honda," he said.

"I’m confident that we’ll still be together when we achieve our first victory."

Adrian Newey made a similar point in Austin, saying Honda remains capable of recovering despite its disappointing 2026 campaign.